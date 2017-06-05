Giants WR Roger Lewis Arrested for OVI, Refused Breathalyzer Test

New York Giants reserve receiver Roger Lewis was arrested over the weekend for operating a vehicle under the influence. Messages left with Lewis’ agent and the National Football League have not yet been returned. He could be fined or suspended, regardless of the eventual legal outcome of his situation.

According to TMX Sports, Lewis’ 2012 Audi was pulled over by a police cruiser, in which the strong smell of marijuana was leaking through the windows of the auto.

They asked Lewis to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused. He was booked around 5 a.m. and later released to a friend on his own recognizance, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that police “smelled weed and noticed signs of intoxication” during the traffic stop.

Lewis, who played collegiately at Bowling Green, joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent last season and caught 7 passes for 97 yards and 2 touchdowns during his rookie season.

Lewis was charged with rape as a high school senior and ultimately pled guilty to a lesser charge.