Giroud committed to Gunners

Arsenal finished 18 points behind Premier League champions Chelsea after Antonio Conte guided the Blues to the title in his first season in charge.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille, ” the France global said.

With Sanchez’s future at Arsenal remaining uncertain, Giroud has expressed his desire to continue playing for Arsenal and said he hopes to fire the Gunners to the Premier League title next season following the club’s FA Cup victory last weekend.

“Now, we’re going to challenge for the Premier League: it’s my goal, it’s our goal”. I still have titles to win.

But the former Montpellier striker told French television show Telefoot he is not interested in a return to Ligue 1 at this time.

Giroud has netted 98 goals in 225 appearances, 16 of which came during the 2016-17 campaign.

Giroud is so far enjoying the current global break, having scored a hat-trick in France’s recent 5-0 win over Paraguay, which brings his overall tally for Les Bleus to 26 goals which places him among his nation’s top 10 all-time goalscorers.