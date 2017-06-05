Golden State routs Cleveland again, leads 2-0 in NBA Finals

James was spectacular for defending champion Cleveland with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

Now, as the series shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, the immediate focus will not be on whether the Cavaliers can come back and win a second straight championship but whether the Warriors can do what once seemed unthinkable: finish the postseason 16-0.

LeBron James has been brilliant in the first two games of the NBA Finals, which still have been lopsided losses for his Cleveland Cavaliers. These Finals are about many things – Kevin Durant’s coronation as a champion in this league, Draymond Green looking to atone for last year’s Finals suspension – but it’s also about Curry and Klay Thompson redeeming themselves for last year’s Finals performance.

Kerr, 51, led the Warriors to the 2015 title before last year’s defeat and said his side would have to play “smarter” in game three, which takes place in Cleveland on Wednesday (02:00 BST on Thursday).

“The game changed quite a bit tonight from Game 1“.

Curry and Durant have been hailed as the best duo in the NBA but the Warriors guard said they were just trying to play good basketball.

Durant led the Warriors with 33 points, five blocks and 13 rebounds, and he hit four of his eight 3-point attempts. That’s why we’re up 2-0. He said he meant to coach the team for the remainder of the best-of-seven series. “They won their first two games like they’re supposed to”.

“We turned the ball over too much in the first half”. But in order to do so, they’re going to have to beat one of the hottest teams in postseason history. JR Smith?(scoreless) were invisible again, and no one on the Cleveland bench stepped up, leaving James helpless for much of the night. Though they did drop one against the Celtics, overall, Cleveland was superb in rounds two and three. They went a flawless 12-0 against their three opponents, Portland, Utah, and San Antonio. They have to play the next two games in the cauldron that is Quicken Loans Arena, and they have some cleaning up to do after committing 20 turnovers. He vowed to do his part in Game 2.

The Warriors set a National Basketball Association record for consecutive playoff wins with a 22-point victory over the Cavaliers in game one, eclipsing San Antonio’s 12 set in 1999.

“It gives us a lot of confidence”, Kevin Love said. They did a really good job of putting us in a position to turn the ball over.

The key one came late in the third quarter after Cleveland cut the deficit to four points.

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were again the stars of the show.

James, who recorded his eighth Finals triple double, said he likes playing on the road because of the bunker mentality. This was precisely the pitch Golden State’s contingent made to Durant when the team met with him in free agency last July in the Hamptons. So, it’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you got to keep it going, make it tough for them and just try to wear them out, make them run a lot of pick-and-rolls and just take it to another level.

