Golden State’s Steve Kerr to coach Game 2

He was behind the bench for all of this season until the third game of the Warriors’ playoff run. That’s where winning this series is going to start and it needs to in Game 2, but with very bad structure and seemingly no inside presence to stop a high-flying Durant, that’s going to be easier said than done.

How do our experts see the series going? If so, that should open up a few more opportunities for Thompson. Game 1 it was the Cavs with this problem, but with two days of film to watch and surely having had the message hammered home over those two days, the giveaways were held to a minimum, a total of eight for the first half.

Their win was solidified with 3:47 in the fourth quarter, when the Warriors ran up a 125-106 score, prompting Cavs’ head coach Tyronn Lue to wave the white flag and send his second unit in.

For Cleveland, it’s LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Kyrie Irving and J.R. Smith.

The best early sign for the Cavaliers: They made their first five shots – three by Love, the other two by a driving-and-attacking James.

Kevin Love added 15 points and Kyrie Irving had 10. The Cavs trail the series, 1-0, and in tonight’s game, they’re down by three at the half, 67-64.

Golden State shot 18-for-43 (41.9 percent) from 3-point range, outscoring the Cavaliers 54-24 from beyond the arc.

I was so close to picking Cleveland. Even LeBron James, an all-time trump card, can only do so much against the armada the Warriors have assembled. “Those are the plays that kind of put you over the top, the plays that just bring life into a team“. “That’s what Golden State does”. They had the best offense all season. But in all honesty, even if they did make a bunch more, it might not have mattered.

Cleveland showed a lot more fight and heart – and Lue threw a lot of different lineups out there – but when tested Golden State responded with knockout punches.

It’s going to take another rally for that to happen again.

Well, I guess I’m the only one with some guts here.

Green: I’ve just been playing basketball, brother.

It would help if the Cavs had some better defensive players or habits. For me, it did feel good to see the ball go in. The Warriors are stacked, no doubt. “And the other thing, Mike just wasn’t getting the job done”. But the Cavs have three.

They were right, they did. They want to get physical, contest shots, somehow find a way to get Golden State out of its groove. Give me LeBron in another epic series.

Those moments – which will be remembered long after shooting percentages and points per possession and pick-and-roll success and failure are forgotten – turned Golden State’s 132-113 win over Cleveland on Sunday night into a treasure trove of sequences to be appreciated.

SUN, June 4 – Game 2: at Golden State, 8 p.m. “But he changes the game, just by being himself”.

Sunday, June 4: Cleveland at Golden State, 8 p.m. They wore the black shirts while winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals previous year, and will try the look again Sunday against Golden State.