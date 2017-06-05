Golden State takes 2-0 lead with 132-113 win

James drove to the basket frequently, cutting down the defending champions’ margin for error in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. “So we got to be much better too”. If Cleveland manages to win Game 3, all the talk of last year’s collapse will add pressure to Golden State that they haven’t had to deal with thus far.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had solid performances from the Big Three, but it still wasn’t enough to take down the Warriors in Game 2.

From there, Golden State steadily pulled away, the Cavaliers having no answer for the Warriors speed and outside shooting.

Their leader and reigning NBA Coach of the Year assuming his usual courtside seat, Curry received a special request from Kerr: “to play with passion and play with joy”, Curry shared. However, even with Curry not scoring a single point in the second quarter, the Cavs could only shave three points off the lead as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and some nice play off the bench kept the ship afloat.

Golden State moved within two games of becoming the first National Basketball Association champion to complete an unbeaten playoff run, seizing a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven championship series, which shifts to Cleveland for games three and four on Wednesday and Friday. “That’s what he does”.

Kevin Durant led the way for the Golden State Warriors, finishing with a game-high 33 points, to go with 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and five blocks in his team’s 132-113 win.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good.

LeBron James finished with a triple-double of his own, scoring 29 points, to go with his 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit.

James tied Magic Johnson for most NBA Finals triple-doubles with eight, and this marked the first time in NBA history more than one player had a triple-double in the same Finals game. “But the second half, I think we settled in, tried to play simple and defensively just tried to contest their shots”, Durant said.

In the wake of Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals, we wondered what would happen if the Warriors’ biggest weakness – turnovers – became a problem.

“We’re going to go home, watch the film, see ways we can be better”, he said. He was far from flawless – Curry committed eight turnovers and was 7 of 17 from the field – but he provided the ideal counter punch to another sterling performance by Durant, who finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

James also said he only needs “some food and some wine” to recover from the game.

On that third-quarter drive, James had little help as Love got there late. “That’s all the motivation we need”, Curry said.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter. This is his third championship series, and while he helped Golden State to the 2015 title, he struggled to close last year’s finals, hobbled with a knee injury (among others). Just as Golden State did in Game 1, the Warriors turned on the jets after the halftime break, outscoring the Cavaliers 35-24 in the third quarter – behind 12 points from Curry and nine from Durant – to give Golden State a 102-88 lead after three quarters that made the final 12 minutes of the game nearly moot.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said. In the team’s Game 1 win over Cleveland last Thursday, Thompson shot 3-for-16 from the field. Golden State is going to be trying to end this early, and the star Warriors who were around past year badly want revenge.

A healthy Curry followed up a 28-point Game 1 with his first postseason triple-double on Sunday with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.