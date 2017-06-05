Golden State two from two in NBA finals

Central (8 p.m. Eastern).

“They’re a different team”, James said following a 132-113 loss in Game 2 on Sunday night that put Cleveland in an 0-2 hole. The 2017 NBA Finals shifts back to Cleveland on Wednesday.

In the four games Cleveland won against the Warriors in the finals last season, Golden State’s shot count was: 76, 88, 82, and 83. First and foremost, then make sure Golden State’s sharpshooters have a hand in their face. The difference is that the Cavaliers must find a way to stop Durant.

“For him the whole priority was his health, and I think he’s in a good place right now”, Curry said.

“I thought for the most part with the game plan that we had we tried to execute it as close as possible”, he told reporters after the game.

“I’m not a past guy too much”, James said. He finished with a superb 29 points, 11 boards, and 14 assists and all the Cavaliers got for that genius work was a 19-point spanking and an 0-2 hole in the series. They went a ideal 12-0 against their three opponents, Portland, Utah, and San Antonio. An off-balance KD flicked the ball up while falling backward and being fouled by Love and got a lucky bounce for a three-point play 7:04 before halftime just after Love had hit a 3 on the other end.

The Golden State Warriors are absolutely rolling in the NBA Finals.

“His defense was wonderful, and we needed it especially with Draymond out”, Kerr said of Durant. “With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket”. Golden State equaled its four turnovers from Game 1 in the initial 5:12. They stretched the lead to 10 and Golden State closed the period leading 40-34.

“Effort, effort, yep”, Kyrie Irving said matter-of-factly. We’re playing great basketball.

Kevin Durant electrified Oracle Arena once again by scoring 33 points with 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

Not that they’re discussing it.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr marvelled at the skill on display from both sides as the likes of Durant, Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green battled with James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson. The warriors just tore the defense of the defending champion, and the decisive breakthrough was again decorated in the third quarter.

The Warriors are plenty confident even if Cleveland closes out on the perimeter.

When the Warriors’ stars are scoring like that, there’s no way anyone – not even James – can counter them.

Most importantly the Cavs cleaned up those possessions from the opener when Kevin Durant simply walked to the basket uncontested and dunked.

He is returning to the bench for Sunday night’s Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers to coach the Warriors for the first time in more than six weeks. You got great teammates like I do, who allow me to play with my emotions and allow me to use my emotions when I’m talking to them and to the better for us, it’s easy. “You just can’t forecast that”. “He’s one of the greatest to play this game”, James said. Watching James relentlessly attack the rim Sunday was breathtaking.

“We had a lot of unforced turnovers”.

“They’re going keep to coming, man”, Curry said. I can take those. That’s like throwing the ball to Deion Sanders.