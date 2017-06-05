Golden State Warriors 10 best moments from Game 1

The Cavaliers trio of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love were good in Game 1, but they need other players like Tristan Thompson, JR Smith and Deron Williams to contribute more.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that won’t happen tomorrow”, he said with a grin.

Two teams that believe they can improve on their opening performance today in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “They’re going to be way more aggressive in the pick-and-roll on the offensive end and defensively”.

“When you’re playing a good team like this, you can’t give them 20 more shots than you have”, Lue said. However, in lieu of a grand showdown, we got a (possibly invented) celebrity feud: It appeared that Rihanna heckled Warriors player Kevin Durant while he was shooting a free throw, and the internet, of course, absolutely lost it.

The Cavaliers played significantly better than they did in the first game of the series, but a triple-double from LeBron James, 20 forced turnovers and 15 stealsstill weren’t enough to topple the best team in decades.

“That guy Mike Brown, never underestimate him”.

He had eight turnovers and was a major part of their defensive struggles. Golden State had only four giveaways, matching a finals record low. That’s what Golden State does.

Somebody will have to do a better job at stopping the dribble drive.

Steph Curry has 27 points, including a 14-for-14 effort at the foul line, and Kevin Durant has 24 points for Golden State.

Not that they’re discussing it.

History repeats itself. Once again, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in the NBA Finals, and once again, the Warriors have taken a 1-0 lead at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Cavaliers are going to have to hope they can go home and regain some of the magic that helped them win a title last season.

The Warriors are plenty confident even if Cleveland closes out on the perimeter. It isn’t time to rest yet because Golden State still has a lot of work left to do, it’s a very good start.

James had six of his turnovers in the second quarter, when Durant twice dribbled more than 50 feet for dunks without anyone near him, but the Cavs were somehow down just eight heading into the third quarter.

Golden State leads the best-of-seven series 1-0. That’s their game plan, to keep me off the glass and limit us to one shot. Klay Thompson added fuel to the fire when he said, “Maybe he (James) just got his feelings hurt”. Yet, fair or not, something else he will always be remembered for is his costly suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cavaliers. “You just can’t forecast that”. James has won a road game in 29 straight postseason series, so his Cavs must force a Game 5 back in Oakland to keep it going. Because what else was there to do when Durant was nearly single-handedly destroying the Cavs, and RiRi’s beloved King James?

“That’s when they become very unsafe because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, LeBron James said. They are obviously trying to get to the ball as much as possible and I expect them to play even more physical on Sunday.

These are the two best teams in the National Basketball Association, yet it’s as though they are not playing the same game.