Golden State Warriors beat Cleveland Cavaliers in game two

The 13-0 Warriors are on a roll and matched a Finals low with only four turnovers, and if Klay Thompson finds his shooting touch at last it could be another tough day on defense for the Cavs.

But on a night where Draymond Green’s foul trouble sapped his usual impact and saddled him on the bench, Durant’s two-way dominance may have been the most important factor. Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue said. He goofs around on the bench.

That’s not to say that Curry’s approach is right and James’ is wrong.

Durant and Curry to fire the Warriors to another win. There was no settling in with James in the first half or any settling for that matter.

Their first half was far from ideal, going into the break with only an eight point lead, while Draymond Green, ever present on defence didn’t score a point till the end of the third quarter. While it starts with James not making as many turnovers, he is going to need support doing that.

Kerr missed that memo. “With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket”.

“It just didn’t feel like they played hard against Golden State”, Hill said. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1”.

Kerr believes that if Curry loses the joy, the Warriors lose the element that makes them much more than the sum of their parts. Kevin Durant has a pair of blocked shots, including a sequence where he blocked Kyle Korver’s 3-point attempt, then went to the other end and hit a three of his own.

“It’s always great to see”, Curry said.

Durant was spectacular once again, with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and three steals. In his postgame interview on the court, the Warriors superstar told Doris Burke that he needed to be much more sure with the ball when the series shifts to Cleveland on Wednesday. In Golden State’s four-game sweep of San Antonio in the Western Conference Finals, Thompson averaged just 11.0 points and shot 32.7 percent from the field. “We’ve just got to figure out how we can be better in Game Three”. “We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us and we’ve got to seize it”.

“We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that”, Lue said as his team practiced at Warriors headquarters amid a media frenzy. Get your coats, party’s over. They went a flawless 12-0 against their three opponents, Portland, Utah, and San Antonio. He made 6 of 9 shots when guarded by James, who otherwise imposed his will on the game.

Curry attacked the paint and wound up 14-for-14 from the line.

He made it through the entire regular season this year, and the Warriors again had the best record in the league at 67-15. After struggling a bit in a four-game sweep of in in the first round, Cleveland turned it on against Toronto and Boston.

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs.

Curry knows that that play is stuck deep in James’ craw, and that as desperate as the Cavaliers’ plight might look, LeBron is rounding up the search-and-rescue crew.

The Cavs were hoping to trap Curry more often and force him into mistakes.