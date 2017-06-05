Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr returns for Game 2

Not only did the Warriors match a Finals low with just four turnovers, they took Tristan Thompson out of the equation by holding him scoreless.

“We were victims of ourselves”, James said.

Though Durant is new to this rivalry, he stole the show in Game 1 with 38 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and zero turnovers. “But one thing about us, it’s all about us”.

Golden State is in full control of Game 2 anyway.

The issue is this: If the reigning National Basketball Association champions don’t show some toughness in Game 2 on Sunday night – especially at the rim – they won’t be reigning National Basketball Association champions much longer. “So at the end of the day, I know what I’ve done and I know what I’ve built”. You have to be physical.

And she made her allegiance clear to spectators by bowing to James at one stage when he rushed past during the game. I can take those. I can’t go out there and do everything on my own, or I can’t go out there and just let my teammates do all the work for me.

A 3-pointer by Kyrie Irving kept the Cavaliers within 108-97 with 8:41 to go before Thompson, who shot 3-for-16 in Game 1, ignited the game-breaking run with a 3-pointer. So I just tried to stay locked in on that, at the same time have some fun. Protecting the rim will be a priority. “That’s the most important thing”.

But Cleveland must find a way to prevent the easy baskets. If he’s got his shot back, then this series could be over in a flash.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight”, Durant said, without a hint of irony.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures during the first half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

“That’s been our key all year, just to take care of the ball, even sometimes at the expense of not being as flashy as folks are used to”, Warriors forward David West said. “I did that. I’m excited, and it’s good to be back”. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot”. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”.

A team with the championship pedigree of the Cavaliers, given their recent history of being able to “flip the switch”, is only a step away from turning any game. Those are like pick-sixes. After a loose ball foul following the Love miss, Irving gets a look from just outside the free-throw line that Thompson again contests and it leads to another miss. “For the most part, it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way”. They split the two games at home before reeling off three straight wins to become the fourth team to win the title after losing the first two games.

“Trash. Trash”, is how Thompson defined his Game 1. “I do a little Karate Kid-type balance drill on my pregame warmups that I got from KD and Steve Nash (a Warriors’ development consultant). That’s what makes it so much fun, to feel the energy of the Finals”. “That’s the formula for us”, Curry said. The Cavaliers wore their sleeved black jerseys for the first time since Games 5 and 7 of last year’s Finals, a pair of games they won in Oakland.

The Warriors had a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs.

During the 2015 Finals, the pace was 95.3 possessions per 48 minutes when James was on the floor. Not even a 3-1 deficit previous year was enough to faze him.

Kevin Love and LeBron James have combined for 27 for the Cavaliers. He went for love of the game. We understand how good those guys are over there. “But we have to control the ball as well”. We get up in the 15-plus range, that’s a disaster for us. “We have to play with pace”, Lue said. They’re a great team in the half court, as far as loading up and taking away what they want to take away.

At halftime, the coach asked Stephen Curry to stop worrying about his turnovers and play with joy and passion.

And that ridiculous, near-impossible, highlight-reel shot was the extent of the baskets Thompson allowed during the Warriors’ Game 1 victory in which he once again proved just how elite of a defensive player he is. They can do better in this category, but it also is fraught with risk.

The Cavaliers are going to have to make some adjustments to slow down the Warriors.

The Warriors know a Finals can turn at the drop of a hat or a shot to the groin resulting in a suspension.