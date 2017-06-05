Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr returns to coach Game 2

Kevin Love has been exceptional.

LeBron James can get anywhere he wants on a basketball court. He had 33 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Warriors are shooting 55 percent so far. That it came as a package deal with a Golden State win made the moment complete.

It does boost the Cavaliers’ faith in being able to fight back knowing James has such a history in road playoff contests, according to Cleveland forward Kevin Love.

This one is looking much different.

Cleveland led early, but Golden State recovered and led by as many as 10 halfway through the opening period.

More to that point, Kevin Love played the best Finals game of his career. This time, Curry scored on a layup. And the Warriors have 13 turnovers already, which the Cavs have turned into 17 points. That’s 79 minutes the first two games, moving James to 40.7 as the best player of the postseason.

Durant delivered his first highlight sequence midway through the first quarter. Former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles, left, accepts the NBA Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half of Game 2 of baske. The quarter ended with Golden State leading 102-88. Kevin Love stepped up with 27 points Sunday, but the rest of the team did little to help James take on Golden State’s plethora of risky players.

Durant was also spectacular once again. It was one of the most complete Finals games he’s ever played, and that catalog is reasonably extensive by now. James scored 29 points with 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but too often he settled for outside shots when he was having his way with Warriors defenders in the paint.

Curry made all 14 of his free throws.

LeBron James has 10 points and five assists to lead Cleveland.

It’s going to take another rally for that to happen again.

James hit 8 of 12 shots and had 18 points in the first half as the Cavaliers, down 50-38 at one point, hung within 67-64 at the break.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said. They were really sloppy, especially in the first half. “We have to do a better job of being on bodies, being physical and bringing contact to the game”. “Do you say anything, or is there anything that gets him out of it?”

For his part, James said his attitude about a playoff game doesn’t change whether he is playing before supportive fans in Cleveland or crowds yelling against him on the road. Instead, Golden State remains a ideal 14-0 on the postseason and improved to +16.9 point differential, which will set an all-time record if maintained.

The series received a healthy dose of drama before Sunday’s game when Kerr – who had not coached the Warriors’ previous 11 games after the lingering symptoms from a botched back surgery nearly two years ago worsened two games into Golden State’s first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers – strode into the interview room and declared he was coming back to the sideline in Game 2.

A 2-0 series lead guarantees nothing, but would obviously put the Warriors in a good spot. The Warriors won the first two games of last year’s Finals, even going up 3-1 with a victory in Cleveland, before letting it all slip away.

Golden State is trying for its 14th consecutive postseason victory, which would tie the longest such streak in any of the four major U.S.pro sports.