Golden State Warriors take 2-0 Finals lead against Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Golden State Warriors in game-2 of the NBA Finals, 132-113, Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Kerr has been around the team but just not on the bench during games and said he intends to coach the rest of the series. In the second half, Golden State dismantled the defending champions and made it look easy, like it was a humdrum regular-season game in February.

The Cavaliers played significantly better than they did in the first game of the series, but a triple-double from LeBron James, 20 forced turnovers and 15 stealsstill weren’t enough to topple the best team in decades. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love combined for only 39 points, with Love shooting a poor 4-of-13 from the field.

James, by the way, had a triple-double himself – 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds – but he had to expend more energy to get his points, largely bullying his way to the basket.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson said he doesn’t care his scoring has dropped so dramatically.

Together with Curry’s triple double, it was only the second time in playoff history that two rivals had managed triple doubles in the same game, the other coming in 1970 by New York’s Walt Frazier and Milwaukee’s Lew Alcindor, who would later change his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Coming to a tough environment, we knew it was going to be tough, but they won the first two games. Can we do that? “They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year”. “That’s the question sometimes”.

“Well, I’m pretty sure that won’t happen tomorrow”, Durant said with a grin Saturday.

Durant matched his postseason career high with 38 points in Game 1 to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, becoming the first player to post a 38-8-8 or better since Kobe Bryant went 40-8-8 in the 2009 Finals against Orlando.

“Turning the ball over, that’s one thing we did in Game One that we’re going to be very conscious about going into Game Two, especially on their home floor”, he said. “So I’m obviously hard on myself and [am] my own biggest critic at times, and that’s something that I can control, just being smarter with the ball”.

Steph Curry pitched in with 28 points and 10 assists and center Zaza Pachulia returned after missing the final two games of the Western Conference Finals, scoring eight points while snagging six boards.

Kerr explained why he was stepping away from the team during the Portland series.

The Cavs just did not have the personnel to be able to stop the Warrior’s attack, as Kevin Love was often tasked with guarding Durant in one-on-one situations, which is certainly not what you want to see. It really is a series that’s just loaded with high-powered weapons all over the floor.

James was in full attack mode for most of the first 36 minutes and only then did he start to slow down a little. The Warriors seemed to win the battle for loose balls, exploited their depth advantage by playing seven reserves and had the edge on the glass, finishing with a 53-41 advantage. “So you take your hat off to him”.

That duo is showing no signs of letting up and with Klay Thompson doing his defensive job on Kyrie Irving, the Cavs only have Kevin Love, who had an admirable 27 in Game 2, to turn to after that. It was the first time he coached the Warriors since April 19.