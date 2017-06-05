Golden State Warriors: Three stars after Game 2 victory over Cavaliers

In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors outscored the Cleveland Cavaliers 27 to 9 in transition. The Warriors are still undefeated in the playoffs heading into Sunday’s Game 2.

BOLD PREDICTION: Kevin Durant scores less than 38 points.

Here are a pair of predictions for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals, which will begin Sunday at 5 p.m. on ABC15.

That’s been quite evident through two games.

The loser of Game 1 has gone on to win four of the last six championships, including last season, when the Cavaliers were beaten 104-89 in Oakland before rebounding to win the best-of-seven series in Game 7.

Durant’s scoring has taken pressure off Stephen Curry and allowed the Warriors to withstand Cleveland runs so well that they haven’t trailed after the first quarter in either game. For the truest measure of how seriously the Warriors are taking these Finals, of how sick and exhausted they are of hearing about a vanishing 3-1 lead, of how committed they are to obliterating Cleveland, look past the gaudy numbers – 38 points for Kevin Durant, six threes for Curry – and focus on a slice of absurdity: The Warriors committed only four turnovers.

Many lumped Curry’s performance from last year’s Finals in with his 2015 Finals showing, if unfairly so.

LeBron James (23) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11).

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue noted afterward it’s been a while since his team had seen the Warriors, and that experience is bound to help. “So at the end of the day, I know what I’ve done and I know what I’ve built”. That’s how you have to play against a team like them, because if they’re able to move freely and set good screens, the guys are able to just get a little bit of space or a little bit of breathing room [and] be so effective. The first thing Thompson must do?

“He’s one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, so they’re doing a good job of making sure they get two guys on him, two guys hitting his body to keep him off the glass”, Lue said. “So we will make adjustments and they will too”. So it’s hard for me to even tell my teammates, hey, don’t listen to it, because I don’t even get involved in it. “We’re young, healthy, and playing a game we love”. The Cavs were not at their best on Thursday and not a single Cavaliers played that well for the entire game. They went to a smaller lineup that contributed to Golden State committing 20 turnovers a game after tying a Finals record with four. “Hopefully there are more Warriors than Cavs fans at home, but you deal with it”.

“There’s a lot of different footwork drills and stuff that I’ve never done before, that he has learned along the way; that I just sit and watch and I try, from time to time, just to kind of shock your body a little bit and see if you can do it and how it may help you”, Curry said after the Warriors had one last practice before Game 2 of the National Basketball Association final with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night. “It’s going to be a wrestling match down there, and you have to make it tough for them and try to wear them out”.

The key one came late in the third quarter after Cleveland cut the deficit to four points. Golden State curbed turnovers in spurts, but they remained the Warriors’ Achilles heel. “If you make a mistake – like I said, we had a turnover, it came from me, and then we had a miscue and the floods opened again”. Thompson then shows great defensive hustle when he chases down Irving on a fast break to help Zaza Pachulia and the two contest his layup attempt that misses. Fully healthy and fresh from more than a week off, Curry poured in 28 points, drilled six three-pointers and dished 10 assists.