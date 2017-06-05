Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, down 1-0 in the best-of-even series, meet the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4, 2017 (6/4/17) at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Durant matched his postseason career high with 38 points in Game 1 to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, becoming the first player to post a 38-8-8 or better since Kobe Bryant went 40-8-8 in the 2009 Finals against Orlando. It didn’t matter who I was guarding, I was trying to make it tough on them just to get a good look. “As players we do a pretty good job of being able to tune out noise and distractions and stuff on the fly when we need to be able to do what we do on the floor, but still enjoy the atmosphere of the stage that we’re on”. “We can’t be caught in between”. That level of turnover differential is a recipe for getting blown out and that’s exactly what happened.

“We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that”, Lue said as his team practiced at Warriors headquarters amid a media frenzy.

As if Durant’s rampage wasn’t enough, Steph Curry joined the fray and punctured the Cavs’ defense with 28 points and 10 assists.

The Warriors, off to a 13-0 play-off start to match an National Basketball Association postseason win streak record, could become the first National Basketball Association champions to run through four play-off rounds undefeated.

“The onus is definitely on us”, Love said.

“One of the most brutal things I’ve ever had to go through in my life”, Green said on an E:60 special that will air Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN, per the Detroit Free Press.

“Going into the game I know what their game plan is, and it’s to take the 3 away”, Green said. With Mike Brown as acting head coach, the Warriors have gone 11-0.

“Just getting a chance to see how they play, the style of play, how fast they play, you can’t really simulate that in practices”, said Lue.

“We all knew and saw that they were very concerned with the three-point shooters, and Kevin Durant (was) able to drive to the rim with uncontested dunks”.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr will be back on the sideline for the first time since Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against Portland.

Make them run a lot of pick-and-rolls. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds.

With the Cavs locked in on the Warriors traditional three-point threats, it left gaping lanes wide open for a driving Durant and he did not turn down the opportunity.

“We’re going to have to help him out as far as knocking shots down from the perimeter”, Thompson said.

On this segment of Bay Area Sports Insiders, Courtney Cronin, Tim Kawakami and Anthony Slater weigh in on Durant’s impact, where it stands against LeBron James and where James’ defense could use a significant jolt in Game 2. “We can play at a high tempo as well as in transition and in half-court”. We’re going to work and you’re going to do whatever you can to get yourself ready for a big moment throughout the course of the season.