Golden State Warriors win Game 2 of NBA Finals over Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and an 0-2 series deficit. “No matter how many days that you have to prepare, you can’t simulate what they have”.

“There were opportunities, but they did a good job boxing me out”, Thompson said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as more effort”.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after dunking against the Cleveland Cavaliers next to forward Andre Iguodala during the first half of Game 1 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017. That’s their game plan, to keep me off the glass and limit us to one shot. Obviously [Kevin] Durant and his impact on both sides of the floor.

Taking care of the ball will be equally important after that became a major problem in the opener for Cleveland, which committed 20 turnovers in an uncharacteristically sloppy game. Those complimentary guys had been playing so well in the playoffs up until now. Particularly in the second half.

“I’ve seen a lot of great teams, and they rank right up there”.

Reserves Deron Williams and Kyle Korver who were picked up mid-season specifically for this moment, failed to trouble the scoreboard and will need to do more offensively if Cleveland is going to challenge the Warriors. But you naturally gravitate to that. Golden State curbed turnovers in spurts, but they remained the Warriors’ Achilles heel.

“It’s awesome”, Klay Thompson said. “He’s an unbelievable guy and lucky to have him”. We used to call them “Bastard Screens”. They want to get physical, contest shots, somehow find a way to get Golden State out of its groove. Their defense maintained which is unsafe because they’re due to breakout.

“They’re a good team“.

The 132-113 final masks what was a very strong game for the Cavaliers through most of three quarters.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. We will play better.

Game, set, and halfway to match. “It doesn’t make a difference what jersey you wear”.

James, in his seventh straight Finals, has a remarkable run of having won at least one game on the road in 29 straight postseason series. Will the Cavaliers recover from an ugly Game 1 loss? “So, I just tried to use that experience to help me out today, and I’m sure he did the same”, Durant told NBA.com.

James says he is too busy adding to his legendary legacy to stop and ponder it greatly.

“It’s great to get the first game up underneath us”, Cavaliers star LeBron James insisted. “We have to take good shots”.

“It’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”, Irving said.

Brown said before the game Sunday that he was hopeful Kerr would return to his post. I said, ‘Have fun.’ It’s supposed to be fun. He’s not just the best player in the National Basketball Association; nobody is better than him at raising an entire team up by himself.

For the second time in as many games, Kevin Durant + Steph Curry = a Warriors romp.

What was your prediction for the series? Golden State is missing its coach.

How do you think – I guess it’s a two-part question. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined.

Sometimes your absolute best isn’t good enough. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot“. It’s not really that much different from what I’ve been doing the last three years.