Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Sentiment Worsening on Low Stock Potential

Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post $3.54 EPS for the current year. The company’s stock has a normal trading capacity of 2.64M shares while the relative volume is 1.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 72.2% in the third quarter. The mean target of $40.00 should be compared with the price when the stock was languishing around $24.31 a share. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,228,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s revenue was up.2% compared to the same quarter a year ago. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 680,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) shares saw a recent bid of $34.27 and 3.73M shares have exchanged hands in the recent trading session, yielding a 7.03% gain over the past week. The stock notched a 12-month high of $40.46 while $52.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating the company, $11.54 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has risen 17.26% since June 5, 2016 and is uptrending.

Last time, the company shocked Wall Street by reporting EPS of $0.74, smashing the consensus of $0.63 per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has far performed well this year, with the share price up 11.01% since January. Revenue for the quarter also killed consensus, coming in at $3.7B, compared to the consensus of 3.78B. Over the past 2 quarters, the stock is up 11.67%, compared with a fall of almost -3.76% for 3 months and about -2.59% for the past 30 days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $0.89, down exactly $0.27 or 23.28 % from 2014’s $1.16 EPS. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

While having a peek at profitability ratios Goodyear Tire Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) has trailing twelve month gross margin at 27.2%, its trailing twelve month operating margin stands at 9.8% whereas its trailing twelve month net profit margin spots at 8.2%. Northcoast Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Co from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a maker of tires. Also, the number of investment managers holding Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co in their top 10 stock positions decreased from 10 to 7 for a decrease of 3. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Goldman had a markedly different take on 30/03/2017, proposing that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is now considered Neutral versus prior Buy rating. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of GT in report on Thursday, January 14 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Jefferies. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $220,750.00. Standpoint Research downgraded the shares of GT in report on Wednesday, October 28 to “Hold” rating. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $174,157.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,206.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Firm operates through three divisions. The Americas segment develops, makes, distributes and sells tires and related services and products in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.