Google Home is now available for Pre-Order in Canada

Google took to the stage at Google I/O this year to discuss new features in store for Google Home, the company’s smart home device created to let you use Google Assistant for more than just smartphone capabilities.

Google announced at the I/O 2017 in May that Google Home will be sold in other countries like Australia, France, Germany and Japan.

Google Home has already landed in the United Kingdom as of April, but among the fortunate places to expand Google Home’s reach is its northern brother, Canada. Shipping time is now listed at between “2-3 weeks” when ordering from Google’s Store.

The virtual assistant is spitting out errors instead of controlling smart home devices and answering questions.

Google Home’s release in Canada marks the first standalone IoT voice-activated assistant to be released north of the USA border.

If you’re keen on dropping $179.99 to pre-order a Google Home, we suggest Best Buy Canada, which is offering a free Chromecast with your purchase. I asked Amazon for an update on its plans to bring the Echo to Canada and beyond, and didn’t hear back immediately – I’ll update this post if and when that changes.

In a recent press release, Google says that Home is set to launch in Canada in both English and French.