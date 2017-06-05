Google Home smart speaker coming to Canada within weeks

Google said Google Home would arrive in Canada this summer, and the company is right on schedule with a new date, June 26th, being suggested as the intended time of arrival.

Even if you don’t pre-order, you’ll be able to get one from various retailers aside from Google Store and Best Buy, including Bell, Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions and Walmart.

Pre-orders are live at the Google Store and Best Buy Canada. Australia, France, Germany, and Japan were the other countries named in that announcement, though the Google Home doesn’t show up in those countries’ versions of the Google Store like it does for Canada just yet.

This comes less than a month after Google I/O, where the tech titan announced the upcoming global expansion for its Amazon Echo alternative. On April 6 it has become available for purchase in the United Kingdom.

Google Home’s release in Canada marks the first standalone IoT voice-activated assistant to be released north of the US border. It also features swappable base accent colors, and can work with Chromecast Audio and Cast-enabled speaker devices for whole-home synchronized audio streaming.

Google Home will cost $179 CAD (Canadian Dollars), which converts to the $129 USD retail price in the US.