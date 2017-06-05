Google, Twitter working to remove terror-related content after attacks

People run down Borough High Street as police are dealing with an incident on London Bridge in London, Saturday. Then two people approached another person and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

Vowls also saw people striking back at the attackers and said he joined in.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday the three terrorist attacks in Britain in the last three months are “bound together by the evil ideology of Islamist extremism”. She added that in the real world “there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, ‘We need to be outraged when the president exploits a bad violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy’. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

Witnesses to Saturday’s attack said the terrorists deliberately drove into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm – in the same way as Westminster Bridge attacker Khalid Masood.

Britain’s interior minister said the country’s threat level won’t be raised because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose.

London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said.

Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market.

The three men, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets, while a bystander was injured, hit accidentally by a stray bullet.

One eyewitness said the attackers screamed “this is for Allah” as they stabbed people.

Trump challenged London Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there was “no reason to be alarmed”. “I condemn it in the strongest possible terms”, he said. “There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts”.

A charity concert on June 4 was held for victims of the Manchester attack, featuring Grande, Justin Bieber, and other stars.

US President Donald Trump has come under fire for criticising London’s mayor in the aftermath of terror attacks in the city that killed seven people and injured at least 48 others, including several Australians.

The Trump administration last week formally asked the Supreme Court, the highest court in the USA, to allow the ban to take effect, arguing that restricting immigration by refugees and visitors from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen is necessary to protect US national security.

Hours after the attack, Khan told the BBC, “My message to Londoners and visitors to our great city is to be calm and vigilant today”.

When a white man in Olathe, Kansas shot two Indian men, and killed one of them, at a bar in February apparently under the presumption that they were Muslim and illegal immigrants, Trump stayed silent for days.

After a man drove a auto into pedestrians close to the British Parliament on March 22, Trump was also quick to react on social media.