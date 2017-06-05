GOP senator says Trump served with info out

The former FBI chief is due to testify on Thursday before the intelligence committee as part of its own Russia-related investigation.

“Clearly, it would be very, very troubling if the President of the United States is interfering in investigations that affect potentially the president and his closest associates”, Virginia Sen.

For Thursday’s hearing, Trump could invoke executive privilege by arguing that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and that he had an expectation of privacy in getting candid advice from top aides.

The intelligence committee has asked to review that memo and any other notes Comey put together on his private meetings with Trump, although Warner said that would likely have to be cleared by Robert Mueller, another former FBI director now overseeing the bureau’s investigation as special counsel. Comey, ousted last month amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify before Congress next week in a highly anticipated hearing that could shed new light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before the firing. In addition, the Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate whether Trump campaign aides illegally colluded with Russian Federation.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, another Republican on the committee, told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that she had several questions for Comey, including whether he indeed told Trump that he was not the subject of an investigation, as the president has said.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said Sunday he hoped that Trump would not attempt to bar Comey’s testimony. But whether that influence amounts to an obstruction of justice amounts to an open question.

After Comey’s dismissal, news reports emerged that Trump asked Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn during a February meeting in the Oval Office, the day after Flynn was sacked for misrepresenting his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Comey was also “taken aback” by Trump’s request for a loyalty pledge at a dinner at the White House in late January, CNN’s Jake Tapper has reported. “Director Comey was sacked by the President, and you have the President himself making derogatory comments … calling Comey a ‘nut job'”.

“But there’s a lot of smoke”, he told CNN’s “State of the Union”.

“If he says categorically, ‘It is my conclusion that the President of the United States was trying to instruct my investigation, ‘ full stop, that is historic. You don’t do that, I think, by invoking executive privilege on a conversation you had apparently with nobody else in the room”, the Missouri Republican said.

Comey probably will be asked about conversations he had with Trump concerning Russian election meddling and the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

He may also be unwilling to offer much clarity on the status of the Russian Federation investigation itself up to the point of his departure from the FBI, given legal considerations and the fact that key evidence is likely to be classified. Trump’s known to change his mind on major issues.

The move sparked accusations that Trump dismissed Comey to hinder that investigation and stifle questions about possible collusion between his campaign and Russian Federation.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Friday he was unaware if the president would try to block Comey’s testimony. “What was the tone and the context of those discussions on three different occasions, if they, in fact, are accurately portrayed in this letter?”

The coming week-which represents the first in a four-week slog for lawmakers in Washington-will also bring more testimony on Trump’s fiscal 2018 budget proposal. “I don’t know how they’re going to respond”, Spicer said.