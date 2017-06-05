Gov. Brown Says California May Ally With China to Fight Climate Change

In President Donald Trump’s speech yesterday announcing the USA withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, he said the us government is now reneging on the deal because the terms are “unfair” to Americans. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewable energy.

“This president has said that we truly need an all-of-the-above approach”, Pruitt said. As proponents of big business and often tied to extractive industries such as oil, gas and mining, the Republican Party has fought government programs that seek to address climate change, claiming that the science upon which they are based is imprecise or exaggerated, and that those efforts impose excessive burdens on companies and pass costs to the US consumers. Rather, it’s more likely that they seek to impose carbon-related tariffs on USA goods if these are deemed to be enjoying an unfair advantage because they are produced in an economy free of carbon restraints. White House talking points on the decision sent to Republican lawmakers Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press made similar arguments.

He went on to say that he thought “there is some connectivity” between human activity and the changing climate, but that, “It depends on how much”. “If he did believe in it, he wouldn’t have pulled out of Paris”.

We, the undersigned mayors, governors, college and university leaders, investors and businesses are joining forces for the first time to declare that we will continue to support climate action to meet the Paris Agreement.

“This is an insane move by this president, ” said Governor Jerry Brown of California, blasting the decision as “deviant behavior from the highest office in the land”.

The governor and tech leaders said they would continue to fight climate change despite the decision by Trump.

Every one of the US president’s claims is false or misleading.

After Mr Trump announced his Paris agreement withdrawal, reporters posed the almost-too-obvious question once again to White House aides tasked with selling the move to the public. “I think Paris was a very good deal for the United States, contrary to what they are claiming”. The President’s decision runs counter to prodigious evidence on the science and economics of climate change.

He said he would notify the U.N. Secretary General and the climate change secretariat that USA cities, states, businesses and others will aim to meet the United States’ commitment to reducing emissions 26 percent below the 2005 levels by 2025.

This sort of thinking could trickle down to the individual level of mayors and companies both in the U.S. and around the world, says Timmons Roberts, a professor of environmental studies at Brown University in Rhode Island.

But Trump has been largely silent on the issue since his election last fall.

Other countries, including India, signalled their commitment to the accord. Trump argued that the regulations former President Obama imposed to carry out this pledge hurt USA workers, but said he was open to renegotiating the deal if it could be reworked to benefit them.

Despite being met with angry reactions from world leaders, industry titans like Elon Musk and many in between, some politicians and Americans with their eyes on economics praised the president’s decision.

Walt Disney CEO Robert Iger announced he would leave his post on one of President Trump’s advisory councils, saying “As a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the president’s council over the #parisagreement withdrawal”.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said other levels of government should feel free to pursue their own course.

So why the hysteria now, since the Paris agreement, like Kyoto, places demands on the developed world, led by the USA, that it does not on the developing world, led by China? Beijing, however, has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting its targets under the Paris accord, recently canceling construction of about 100 coal-fired power plants and investing billions in massive wind and solar projects.