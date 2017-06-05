Gov. Brown to Visit China Seeking Climate Change Support

The three States already belong to an emissions reduction pact of States and cities worldwide, but Thursday’s action marked a direct stand against the Trump administration and a formal commitment to upholding the targets of the Paris agreement.

The defiance is a signal to the world that the political forces behind America’s climate fight aim to outmaneuver this White House and to resume the nation’s leadership role when Trump changes jobs or changes his mind.

The three liberal states represent some 68 million people, accounting for approximately 10 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions in the US. “Today’s announcement by the president leaves the full responsibility of climate action on states and cities throughout our nation”.

“While the president’s actions are a shameful rebuke to the work needed to protect our planet for our children and grandchildren, states have been and will continue to step up”. They’re urging other states to join. Jerry Brown says he’ll need Republicans’ help to renew California’s cap-and-trade program, a key piece of his legacy.Trump formally announced his decision to leave the historic global agreement after months of teasing the action.California stands poised to fill the US leadership vacuum in the battle against climate change, analysts say, as the state’s governor Jerry Brown headed to China on Friday for a high-profile visit largely centered on environmental issues.