Gracious Del Potro hails Murray strategy, seeks backhand improvement

What’s the big deal? “So I like to play chess in my free time. I was really looking forward to the French Open“, Murray said.

“There were things I did today that, if I can do them consistently well over the next week or so, then I could do really well”. What do you want me to do?

He said: “I already congratulated him with past results”. Andy, he’s very smart on court, you know.

However, rain caused early stoppage of play.

It was the precursor to what turned out to be a 7-6 7-5 6-0 victory in this French Open third round – and it could be a massive one in the context of the season. Kristina Mladenovic advanced to that round by winning Friday. “But it was an important first set for a number of reasons, but the conditions today were very heavy and tough, not easy to come back from”. “She obviously loves the clay”.

“I have a lot of respect for her game”. “I couldn’t believe that set-that I lost that set”. This is one of the most important tournaments and I had great memories from past year. She just keeps her head down.

Teenager Jelena Ostapenko is the first woman from Latvia to make it to the French Open quarterfinals in the professional era.

Wawrinka was the champ in 2015 and a semifinalist previous year.

Gael Monfils will battle Richard Gasquet Sunday to complete the third round, as will Hyeon Chung versus Kai Nishikori and Karen Khachanov versus John Isner.

HOW THE AUSSIES FARED: Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson were bounced in the third round of the men’s doubles – Ash Barty and Casey Dellacqua won their round two women’s doubles match.

Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, was a 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-2 victor against 28th-seeded Fabio Fognini.

It was tough for Del Potro to accept having given so much to what the Eurosport pundit John McEnroe described as one of the best he has witnessed, but in that moment the match was nearly won and lost.

Rain reportedly forced five third-round singles matches set for Saturday to be delayed, which means the fourth-round roster is not yet set. He slotted a pass down the line to bring up break points, only to hit a forehand long, but he soon had another break chance, and this time converted it, 5-5. But Wawrinka saved all three, including an athletic volley at the net on the third one, to hold for a 4-2 lead.

Opening the breaker with his first double fault, Murray was down 3-4 when he pulled two successful serve-and-volley plays for 5-4. His best Grand Slam performance was his run to the 2015 US Open quarter-finals.

Nadal continues to look like a man on a mission, the nine-time champion demolishing fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista-Agut 6-1, 6-1, 6-2. “Both of those sets could have gone either way”.

Wozniacki immediately broke back and also took the eighth game to leave her serving for the match.

Murray got past the 29th-seeded del Potro 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0 on Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier in a match that lasted almost 3 hours.

The pair traded blows in the second set with Murray creeping ahead but a monumental effort by del Potro saw him break back for 5-5, only to instantly drop serve again as Murray yanked him around the court with tight angles, drop shots and lobs. Much has been made of the dominance of Roger Federer early in the year and Rafael Nadal on clay.

Del Potro’s refusal to go away was a defining feature of their Olympic final, but this time the Argentinian’s resistance proved to be fleeting.