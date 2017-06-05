Grande, Bieber, Katy Perry sing at Manchester benefit show

Grande, 23, tweeted that she was “broken” in the immediate aftermath of the May 22 bombing that claimed the lives of 22 and wounded more than 100 at her Manchester, England, show.

The rapper showed his support for Ari by being there for her when she arrived back to her hometown after the heartbreaking events in Manchester, and of course wanted to participate in the One Love Manchester benefit concert.

“The love that we have here is the medicine that we need right now”.

Take That, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharell Williams, Katy Perry, and many more gathered the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, June 4 to raise funds for the victims of the terror attack that happened after Ariana’s concert on May 22. “But they may both be drowned out by the sound of the crowd singing along”.

“Thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong”.

The Manchester concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

The One Love Manchester concert aired across the globe.

Many users took the opportunity to praise cops, with one writing: “God bless our police”.

“Let the world hear your resilience”, Pharrell Williams told a sell-out crowd of 50,000 who had gathered to remember victims of a May 22 suicide bomb attack on Grande’s concert in the city.

Grande told the audience that her song selection was influenced by the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in last month’s bombing. “To the families, we love you so much”.

Mumford and Sons frontman Marcus Mumford opened the show as he sang “you are not alone in this” in an acoustic version of the hit Timshel. Introduced by her manager Scooter Braun as “one of the bravest people I know”, Grande took the stage and performed her songs “Be Alright” and “Break Free”, singing the lyrics “I’m stronger than I’ve been before” with particular glee.

“We were there in Manchester (arena) as well, I was hit”.

The event was full of bittersweet moments including a heartwarming dance between a uniformed police officer holding hands with children dancing to Justin Bieber’s set.

Fans seemed to have forgotten any lingering fears about security towards the end of the evening, with a lively crowd of middle-aged fans singing “Tonight, I’m a rock and roll star” as they made their way out of the stadium.