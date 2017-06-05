Grande covers Crowded House at One Love

“We must do something.’ She’s one of the bravest people I know”.

Concert-goers began queueing outside Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground from 8.30am ahead of the One Love Manchester gig.

Ariana then sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow before saying goodbye to those who had come to the concert she’d organised in the victims’ memory. She even collaborated with others onstage: She sang Fergie’s verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, “Where Is the Love?” along with the group; she performed a duet with Cyrus; and she sang her debut song, “The Way”, with rapper Mac Miller.

The proceeds of the concert will be donated to a fund set up to assist the victims of the attack.

A supporter from Manchester who was half way across the globe sent his thanks to Grande from distant Taiwan. “She says that she’s a good role model for so many of you girls out there and I think she’s proved that by putting this together and allowing all of us to be a part of it”. He said: “Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”.

“It’s quite emotional for us because it was quite a terrifying ordeal”, Nicola Brownbill, who was at the original concert with her daughter, told BBC.

Grande ruled the night, performing her own songs and then joining the band Coldplay to perform the song “Don’t Look Back in Anger“.

“We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy”, she added.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it?” she asked the crowd.

“One Love Manchester” had many special moments – from Robbie Williams singing “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs” to Liam Gallagher’s surprise appearance. He thanked everyone for attending despite a terror attack in London the day before.

“We had a totally different show planned and had a rehearsal but changed everything”.

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford opened the show after the crowd fell silent for a minute.

Earlier in the evening, Cyrus sang “Happy” alongside Pharrell Williams.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”. “The only thing we’ll feel here tonight is love, and positivity”.

Some concertgoers clutched signs reading “For our angels” in tribute to the 22 people who were killed and dozens more injured when a suicide bomber set off a blast following Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Only a few hours after three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, leaped out and stabbed bystanders, Ariana Grande’s Manchester fans and those around the world are determined to be united in love instead of giving in to the hate.

Additional security measures were put in place for the concert, with police warning that everyone would be searched.