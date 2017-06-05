Grande, Katy, Liam Gallagher sing for Manchester

Ariana Grande on Sunday staged her One Love Manchester concert, raising money for the victims of the suicide bombing at her show in the United Kingdom city less than two weeks earlier.

She began by thanking Ariana Grande for deciding to put on such a great concert and inviting her to join in the lineup.

“… Love conquers fear, and love conquers hate”.

One Love concert tribute to Manchester terror victims.

A very emotional Grande joined Parrs Wood High School Choir to sing her hit, “You Are My Everything“.

She said: “Before we go any further, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here today”.

“It felt pretty safe, although it was also a little unnerving being here, considering what went on last night”, said Cynthia Jared, who was at the show with her 10-year-old daughter. Backed by two singers and a guitarist, she delivered the song wearing all white, singing, “Throw your sticks and your stones, throw your bombs and your blows, but you’re not gonna break my soul”.

Bieber performed acoustic versions of his hits, “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water“. You guys made that decision and you said no, we are Manchester and we are not afraid and the world is watching… “And he loves you, and he’s here for you”. “Let no one take that away from you”, she said.

Understandably, it all got too much for 12-year-old soloist Natasha Seth, who broke down in tears midway through the performance, only to be overwhelmed with emotion when Ariana walked on stage to comfort her.

But Will.i.am hit back at those criticising his geography skills saying he was paying “homage” to the victims of the Manchester and London attacks. “This is Manchester.’ Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. We had a different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything’. “The only thing we’ll feel here tonight is love, and positivity”.

The One Love Manchester concert aired across the globe.

Marcus Mumford, formerly of the band Mumford & Sons, was announced as a late addition to the line-up of performers on Saturday.

Pharrell Williams praised the people of Manchester for their courage.

After a brief via-satellite greeting from U2, Pharrell took to the stage, telling the crowd: “I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

Bieber told the crowd, “You guys are so fearless…what an unbelievable thing we are doing tonight…”

Fans flocked to the Old Trafford cricket ground for the concert, some posing with police officers while supermarket staff handed out free snacks.

Just as the crowd finished processing that fantastic performance, Katy Perry took to the stage.

Some concertgoers clutched signs reading “For our angels” in tribute to the 22 people who were killed and dozens more injured when a suicide bomber set off a blast following Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.