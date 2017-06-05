Grande leads music stars in tearful tribute to Manchester

Ariana also told fans she changed her plans for the One Love Manchester concert after meeting the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in the terror attack, revealing she had decided not to play her hits at the show, but changed her mind. Ariana Grande opted to perform more of her upbeat hits as opposed to her melancholy ballads.

Just as the crowd finished processing that awesome performance, Katy Perry took to the stage. “Hold your hand”, says the poignant lyrics. In the middle of the song, Seth began to break down a bit and Grande embraced her. Awww!

“One Love Manchester” had many special moments – from Robbie Williams singing “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs” to Liam Gallagher’s surprise appearance.

The 23-year-old songstress was in tears by the end of her performance that was broadcast live across fifty countries to raise money for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

“So that means that we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday where we changed everything and this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I want to thank you for that”, she concluded. The song, written by Manchester band Oasis in 1995, has become a symbol of the city’s resilience in the face of tragedy. “And this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power”. “I wanna take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken”, he said. We love you so much.

“What an incredible thing we’re doing tonight, would you agree”, Bieber said.

With that, Braun introduced Grande, who delivered an emotional, empowering performance of “Be Alright“, backed by a crew of dancers while the crowd roared, and then broke into “Break Free“.

Ariana also performed “The Way” in a duet with her rapper boyfriend Mac Miller.

Ariana teamed up with the Black Eyed Peas to perform “Where is the Love?” at the concert.

“Despite all the things that have been going on in the place, I don’t see or smell or hear any fear in this building”. We love you and we are with you.

Gary Barlow told the crowd: “We want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud”.

The Manchester concert came the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

The sold-out “One Love” benefit follows another deadly attack that rocked London late Saturday when three men drove a van into a crowd before stabbing people in nearby bars and restaurants.

One Direction’s Niall Horan was up next, opening with “Slow Hands” and then professing his love for the city of Manchester before performing “This Town”.

A host of stars joined the cause with performances from Take That, Pharrell Williams and Black Eyed Peas.

Mesfin Fekadu reported from NY.