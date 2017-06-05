Grande returns to lead Manchester concert

The show saw performances from big pop acts from both sides of the Atlantic, including local heroes Take That and Liam Gallagher, along with Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Coldplay, the Black Eyed Peas, and Grande. The singer made an extravagant appearance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 4th.

Grande’s concert was held at Emirates Old Trafford, an outdoor stadium about 3.5 miles from Manchester Arena, where the May 22 concert took place.

Thornton and Tia Larson, 16, and were at the Manchester Arena when the suicide bomber struck.

Singer Ariana Grande has returned to the stage two weeks after a suicide bombing killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester.

The 23-year-old songstress was in tears by the end of her performance that was broadcast live across fifty countries to raise money for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Grande ruled the night, performing her own songs and then joining the band Coldplay to perform the song “Don’t Look Back in Anger“.

Those who had attended Grande’s May 22 concert were offered free tickets to the Sunday show, while the 35,000 tickets put up for sale on Thursday at £40 each ($51, 46 euros) sold out in minutes.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to a fund set up to help the victims’ families.

Some of the highlights and most emotional moments of the show included Ariana’s duets with other artists. Backed by two singers and a guitarist, she delivered the song wearing all white, singing, “Throw your sticks and your stones, throw your bombs and your blows, but you’re not gonna break my soul”.

The BBC, Twitter, Apple, YouTube and MTV streamed the concert live, making it available to viewers in 180 countries.

Miley Cyrus joined Ariana Grande at her Manchester charity concert on Sunday.

Linda Tipping and Laura Mayren, from Chorley in northwest England, say they were determined to enjoy themselves even as London was reeling.

“As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying”, she said.

The Manchester concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

Other performers will include Pharrell Williams, Usher, the Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams and Niall Horan. The cultural clout the band still has in the United Kingdom is huge, and had they reformed (even momentarily), the entire event would have become less about honoring the bombing victims and their families, and more about two famous rock stars calling a truce on their personal pettiness.