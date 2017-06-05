Gregg Allman Intimate Funeral Gathering … Ex-Wife Cher Among Mourners

Rock legend Greg Allman was laid to rest on Saturday, June 3, 2017, in Macon, Georgia.

The singer, 71, was spotted entering the chapel wearing a black and white ensemble. He blamed liver cancer.

Legendary Southern rocker Gregg Allman has been laid to rest near his older brother Duane in Macon, Georgia, not far from Highway 41.

Cher, who was married to Allman for four years and gave birth to their son Elijah Blue, wrote on Twitter, “Gregory’s children are awesome”.

On Friday, Cher spoke of his character, noting that he was “a kind, loving man”. The ex-couple got married in 1975, and they quickly became a singing duo dubbed as Allman and Woman.

Cher has been using her social media account to express her grief over the passing of Gregg Allman.

Dickey Betts, a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, was also expected to attend the service.

Allman may have been sick and weak, but his voice was strong as he powered through a set loaded with signature songs at the iconic Morrison, Colorado venue. But hepatitis C had ruined his liver, and after getting a transplant, it was music that helped him recover.

His funeral on Saturday, June 3 was attended by his family and closest friends. A photo from the gathering was published Rolling Stone. Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter also said he would attend, honoring The Allman Brothers Band keyboardist who drew large crowds to his 1976 presidential campaign events.

Allman’s manager Michael Lehman said Allman spent his final night listening to tracks off his upcoming solo LP Southern Blood.

Allman’s Saturday afternoon funeral ceremony was private and held in a small chapel. While the burial was private, fans still surrounded the cemetery where the singer was buried. Many wore tie-dye T-shirts and long hair in Allman’s signature style. Just a month earlier, he had canceled his 2017 tour dates out of health concerns.