Gregg Allman Laid to Rest at Funeral

Gregg Allman died May 27 at the age of 69 in Savannah, Georgia.

Allman’s ex-wife, Cher, arrived at the service at a small chapel before the group of about 100 people moved to the Rose Hill Cemetery in Macon, GA. the same place his brother Duane is buried.

“The Allman Brothers Band gave me something to aim for when I had nothing”, said musician Michael Francis McCarthy, 32, who drove from Jacksonville, Florida, to attend the funeral procession.

Mourners wore jeans, as requested by Allman’s estate, according to Rolling Stone.

Former President Jimmy Carter and entertainer Cher were among the political and musical luminaries who attended the funeral for Southern rock pioneer and Allman Brothers Band vocalist Gregg Allman in Georgia on Saturday. Although fans were not permitted inside the cemetery, they were able to look down onto his grave site from a nearby hill.

“Rosalynn and I were deeply saddened when we learned that Gregg Allman had passed”.

Allman was supposed to perform at Macon’s Grand Opera House on Saturday night. Earlier this week, Cher took to Twitter to say that it has been a “rough time” for the entire family in the week since Allman died after a battle with liver cancer, but it seems as though the pop superstar is having an especially rough time herself. They used to write songs while hanging out in the cemetery, Alan Paul wrote in “One Way Out: The Inside History of the Allman Brothers Band“.

Jaimoe, the only other surviving Allman Brother other than Betts, is also seen in the footage along with Derek Trucks, an Allman Brother from 2000 until the band’s retirement in 2014. “I’ve walked onstage with an abscessed tooth and as soon as you get out there, it goes away”, the singer said in a 2015 interview with Dan Rather.