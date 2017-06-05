Griezmann confirms Atletico Madrid stay

Griezmann suggested he could be tempted to move to Old Trafford when he said that his prospects of a transfer were “six out of 10” last month. My future will be decided this summer.

The FC crew debate whether the time is right for Antoine Griezmann to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola does not know where the veteran will be playing next season – and another of his clients could well be the man to fill the void. The Belgian is represented by Ibrahimovic’s agent Mino Raiola, who insists Lukaku has an agreement with Everton that he can leave if “certain clubs” want to sign him. “I think it’ll be ebb and flow during the summer, there’ll be lots of rumours”.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of strikers in case the Griezmann deal did not go through and now with that a reality, Mourinho is on the lookout for another top striker.

Also reported to be on United’s radar are Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic, Burnley defender Michael Keane and Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic.

The 31-year-old has been left out of Gareth Southgate’s last two global squads and his prospects of regaining a central role in Mourinho’s first-team plans look remote.

No decision has yet been made over an extension but, given he is unlikely to play until January, the odds are against him being offered a new deal. We take a look at who the Manchester United boss could now target as he searches to add goals to his underperforming strike force.

Real Madrid were given a similar sanction but had their ban halved on appeal, meaning they can sign players in the next window.