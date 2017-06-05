Griezmann confirms he will stay with Atletico Madrid

Griezmann had been expected to leave Atletico in the summer, with Manchester United his most likely destination, having told French TV that there was “6/10” chance of joining the Premier League club.

Atletico, together with city rivals Real Madrid, were in July 2016 banned from registering players for two transfer windows and also fined.

Griezmann, linked with clubs including Manchester United, told TF1’s long-standing Telefoot show he would stay where he is due to Atleti’s ongoing transfer embargo.

“It’s sad for him, because he really wanted to come”, said Griezmann, adding that he hopes his France teammate joins in the January transfer window.

In January 2016, Atleti were fined and banned from registering players for two consecutive transfer windows after being found guilty of breaching Federation Internationale de Football Association rules relating to the signing of minors. Atletico can’t make any signings.

The France global said he had made a decision to stay at the Spanish side after discussing with his sporting advisor Eric Olhats. “So it would be a dirty move for me to leave now”. “We talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season”.

And now, the 26-year-old is set to put pen to paper on a bumper new deal with Atletico that will see him commit his long-term future to the club.

Prior to CAS’ decision, Griezmann had revealed he was a six out of ten to move to United. “I can only confess you are a great journalist, but I must stay silent and say nothing more”, he said.