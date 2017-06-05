Guardians Vol. 2 Passing $800M Today, Pirates 5 Adds $39.4M Tuesday

The adorable Groot bread was released to coincide with both the recent opening of Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: BREAKOUT ride, which took the place of the Tower of Terror after it closed previous year, as well as the second film in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, hitting theaters in May.

Fans who follow the BTS stories of Guardians of the Galaxy will know that Baby Groot’s dancing movements in the end were lifted from director James Gunn’s dancing, but Gunn has also provided the dance for the insanely memorable Groot dance sequence from the opening of GOTG Vol. 2.

The Marvel cinematic universe returns to the far reaches of space in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2! One of the main reasons is because Baby Groot spends the entire opening credits dancing to Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr”. Just like “I Want You Back”, Gunn supplied his own dance moves for Baby Groot, and the proof is all over social media.

To celebrate the “Guardians” sequel passing $800 million worldwide at the box office, Gunn shared a short clip of him and Baby Groot dancing, showing how his moves match up to the character in the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now playing in theaters!