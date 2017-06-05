Gulf Arab states, Egypt, sever ties with Qatar

The Saudi statement said that Qatar had collaborated with Iranian-backed militias.

The coordinated move dramatically escalates a dispute over Qatar’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, the world’s oldest Islamist movement, and adds accusations that Doha backs the agenda of regional arch-rival Iran.

Qatari nationals are to be banned from entering the UAE, and Qatari residents of the country have been given two-week notice to leave the leave the country. In March 2014, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain recalled their ambassadors from Qatar over the rift.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry responded later Monday morning, blasting the decision as “unjustified” and saying “it will have no influence on Qatar or its citizens”.

Bahrain and UAE say Qatar’s “policy of destabilising the security and stability of the region”, prompted them to severe the diplomatic relationship. It has also financed, adopted and is harboring extremists who seek to destabilize unity at home and overseas. State-run Qatar Petroleum, the world’s fourth-largest oil and natural gas producer, has only five Middle Eastern customers for its gas – Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, the U.A.E. and Egypt. LNG exports to these countries comprised about 10 percent of Qatar’s total shipments in 2016, GIINGL data show.

“The campaign of incitement is based on lies that had reached the level of complete fabrications”, the Qatari foreign ministry said in a statement.

“What is happening is the preliminary result of the sword dance”, Hamid Aboutalebi, deputy chief of staff of Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted in a reference to Trump’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt chose to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar in light of the Gulf Arab state’s persistence to take a path against Egypt, and the failure of any attempts to prevent it from supporting terrorist organization, topped by the Muslim Brotherhood”, said the statement.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways said on Monday that it was suspending flights to Qatar amid the rift, the Associated Press reported.

Qatar Airways has not made any statement on the likely cancellation of flights to the four countries.

In Doha, the Qatar Exchange Index plummeted 7.94 per cent to hit 9,135, marking an 18-month low.

Qatar used its media and political clout to support long-repressed Islamists during the 2011 pro-democracy “Arab Spring” uprisings in several Arab countries.

It said the move was due to Doha’s “embrace of various terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at destabilising the region” – naming the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic State and al Qaeda.