Gulf countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and UAE are the countries that will soon be withdrawing diplomatic missions from Qatar.

The move comes days after these countries were angered by comments attributed to Qatar’s ruler in which he praised Iran.

Trump recently visited the Saudi capital and addressed 55 Muslim leaders in a landmark speech urging them to double down on efforts to combat terrorism.

A Saudi-led coalition which for more than two years has been fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen separately announced Qatar was no longer welcome in the alliance.

The three Gulf states gave Qatari citizens two weeks to pack up their belongings and leave.

Etihad said on its website Monday its last flights “until further notice” would leave early Tuesday morning. The Egyptian foreign ministry said that their airspace and seaports have been sealed for all Qatari transportation.

Both the UAE and Egypt made the announcement on their state-run news agencies within minutes of each other.

Bahrain blamed Qatar’s “media incitement, support for armed terrorist activities and funding linked to Iranian groups to carry out sabotage and spreading chaos in Bahrain” for its decision.

Qatar’s Foreign Affairs Ministry called the measures unjustified and a violation of its sovereignty.The country has in the past denied supporting terrorism.

After Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates announced something similar.

Egypt also blames Doha for supporting members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood group after they were ousted from power in 2013.

UAE said Qatar is “destabilizing security of their region.” .

“I do not expect that this will have any significant impact, if any impact at all, on the unified – the unified – fight against terrorism in the region or globally”, Tillerson told reporters in Sydney after meetings between Australian and United States foreign and defense ministers. Bahrain houses the US Navy’s Fifth fleet, which patrols the seas of the Middle East and Central Asia, while Qatar is home to the Al Udeid Airbase, from where the United States carries out airstrikes against militants in the region.

The Saudi Press Agency said the Saudi government would also reach out to its allies “and start the immediate legal procedures for understanding with fraternal and friendly countries and global companies to implement the same procedure as soon as possible for all means of transport to and from the State of Qatar, for reasons related to Saudi national security“.