Gunmen kill 23 in gun attack on Christians in Egypt

The attack prompted Egypt to unleash air strikes on jihadist camps in neighbouring Libya.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a remote desert monastery south of Cairo that killed 29.

President Tony Tan and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt and Prime Minister Sherif Ismail respectively to offer their condolences over Friday’s (May 26) attack on Coptic Christians in Minya, Egypt, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Egyptian Cabinet says 13 victims wounded in the attack remain hospitalized.

Kenya stands in solidarity with Egypt after terror attack that killed more than 25, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said. Two military sources told Reuters that three additional air raids on Saturday morning struck the area of Derna, a city where east Libyan forces led by Khalifa Haftar, a close ally of Egypt, have been trying to gain control from Islamists and other opponents.

Majlis Mujahedeen Derna ousted IS from Derna in 2015 and also fights Haftar’s forces.

In a speech on Friday, Sisi said setbacks to IS in Syria were driving its fighters to try to relocate to Libya and Egypt’s Sinai.

Egypt’s interior ministry released details on the attack, saying in an official statement that the assailants attacked by “randomly shooting” the bus.

Friday’s attack followed two suicide bombings of churches in April that killed 45 Copts.

In December previous year, an attack on a Coptic church in Cairo killed 25 people.

It has also killed several Christians in North Sinai, forcing dozens of families to flee.

Sisi also directly addressed US President Donald Trump, saying, “Your Excellency, I trust your ability to wage war on terrorism as your first priority, with the cooperation of the whole global community, that should unite against terrorism”.

After a visit to Egypt last month by Pope Francis, IS vowed to escalate attacks against Christians and urged Muslims to steer clear of Christian gatherings and Western embassies.