Putin also said that those who uploaded the documents to WikiLeaks made a decision to do so when it was convenient for them after taking into consideration political developments.

“It was true information”.

The remarks were the latest in a series of denials from Moscow that have had little impact so far on a political crisis in the United States over potential links between Russian Federation and Trump’s inner circle.

“Russia is a country which has natural, maybe genetic, reaction to any pressure”, said Alexey Repik, president of Delovaya Rossiya, a union of Russian entrepreneurs. “Was it so important who leaked it?” he said. “It’s harmful, hurting worldwide relations, the global economy, security and the fight against terror”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has chided Americand over continued claims of a Russian deal with US President Donald Trump.

In a separate interview in the preview, Putin called North Atlantic Treaty Organisation “an instrument of America’s foreign policy“, saying that the US-led alliance “has no allies, but only vassals“.

The allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election were “harmful chatter” detrimental to worldwide relations, security and the fight against terrorism, he said. “Trump’s team was more efficient during the election campaign”.

“The problem isn’t us, the problem is inside United States politics”, Putin added.

Putin has repeatedly denied the U.S. Intelligence Community assessment that he ordered a “multifaceted” influence campaign to “undermine public faith in the United States democratic process” and to “harm [Hillary Clinton’s] electability”.

Putin repeated calls for bolstering the country’s business climate and cleaning up the judiciary, but critics say the Kremlin leader has failed to make good in the past on pledges to make serious changes. What’s an ambassador supposed to do? Putin said. “He’s paid for holding meetings, discussing current affairs”. But Putin has steadfastly denied the allegations. Presidents come and go, and even parties come to and away from power. “I look forward to meeting President Macron and have discussions on issues of mutual interest”, Modi had said ahead of his visit.

Trump, during the campaign, repeatedly denied Russian Federation was trying to tip the scales in his favor.

Putin offered his reaction to Trump’s decision to pull out from the global Paris accord seeking to curb climate change.

“Does squabbling over North Atlantic Treaty Organisation help Russian Federation?” he said.