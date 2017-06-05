Halep handles the pressure to march on in Paris

Simona Halep moved into week two of the French Open for the third time in four years with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina that did nothing to damage her status as the betting favorite in Paris.

“I played really well at the beginning”, a relieved and smiling Halep said courtside. I have the game to play until the end. But it doesn’t bother me much.

With Serena Williams on maternity leave, Sharapova not granted a wildcard as she works her way back after a 15-month ban for a doping violation and new mother Victoria Azarenka not due to return until later this month, Halep is most people’s tip for the title, on form. The two meet for their match on Saturday at Roland Garros.

The third-seeded Romanian – a beaten finalist in Paris in 2014 – is being tipped as a title favourite after a stellar run-up on clay to this year’s tournament. This could play a very crucial part in determining the outcome of this match as Halep has already broken serve 18 times at the French Open 2017 so far, and tends to win her matches when she holds serve.

“I think the crowd is going to be excited”, Cornet said of the impending encounter.

Halep, who has reached at least the quarterfinals at each of the four majors, next plays Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro, who was a 6-4, 6-4 victor over No. 14 seed Elena Vesnina. I felt that I was pushing her back, and also I was rolling the ball pretty well. “I’m ready to play also three hours”.

Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka takes on Italian Fabio Fognini, who is seeded 28th.

When play was suspended on Friday, Bellis was leading 5-2 in the second set and serving to level the match. After losing the second set to Britain’s Johanna Konta to take their Miami Open quarterfinal into a decider, Halep summoned her coach on to the court. I feel comfortable there on court, but that doesn’t mean that it’s gonna be the same in next round. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.