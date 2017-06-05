Haley: Trump believes ‘climate is changing’

Standing alongside Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, EU Council President Donald Tusk said Friday that “We are convinced that yesterday’s decision by the United States to leave the Paris agreement is a big mistake”. Their April 2016study found that global warming would slow by between 0.6°Cand 1.1°Cby 2100 as a result of the accord.

“Hopefully people can keep it in perspective”, he said, calling Trump’s move “a policy decision”.

He said Trump’s decision to pull out of the accord has worked as a mobilizing force in some American cities and states, such as California, Washington and NY states.

Pruitt denied that America has abandoned the victims of climate change around the world, arguing that it has done “a tremendous amount” to reduce carbon output to 1990s levels and will stay engaged and continue to export relevant technology.

China’s Premier Li Keqiang said fighting climate change is an “international responsibility”, adding: “It’s not invented by China. and we realise that this is a global consensus agreement”.

Under the Paris accord, the US sent some $1 billion to the Green Climate Fund that is guided by the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change – the body that coordinates worldwide climate policy.

In a long Facebook post, DiCaprio termed the US President’s action as “discouraging” and ask the world to challenge those who do not believe in scientific facts or empirical truths. “We’re going to make sure as we make deals we’re going to put the interests of America first”.

“Non-compliance with commitments in the Paris accord by a government which is the second-largest producer of greenhouse gases and is one of the most polluting countries, is unacceptable”, said Ghasemi.

Pruitt also emphasized that the USA has already been reducing carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to global warming.

“Well, that’s up to them, right?” the EPA administrator told reporters.

During a panel meeting, Putin called on the US participants of the forum to “help restore a normal political dialogue. help a newly elected president and new administration”.

Stephanopoulos pressed on the issue of whether human activity contributes to global warming, “Very simply, do you know if President Trump still believes that climate change is a hoax?” “As Catholics, we are called to care for God’s creation and protect the poor and vulnerable”, said Sr. Pat.

The UN chief said he was “deeply convinced” that USA “states, cities, the business community, the civil society will also remain engaged, will bet in the green economy”.