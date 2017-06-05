Halle Berry Pregnant? The star Sparks Mama-to-be Rumours

By the looks of her pose on the red carpet at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, Berry appeared to reveal that she’s pregnant although the glowing global star has yet to confirm or deny the reports.

The 50-year-old Oscar victor, who has two children already, was spotted on the red carpet at the Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles with her hands over her stomach as if cradling her “bump”.

However, with her contented expression and glow, Berry sure did look like a woman with a happy announcement.

The actress is not knowingly dating anyone at the moment, having divorced her French actor husband Olivier Martinez in December 2016. And if so, who’s the father?

“They call it a geriatric pregnancy”, she said.

It should be noted that Berry did fall pregnant with their son Maceo when she was 47.

“I was, you know, on my way. this is probably way TMI, but I was really, you know, kinda pre menopausal so to have this happen was a huge [shock]. So, I’ve learned never to say never”.