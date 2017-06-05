Hank Williams Jr.’s iconic song returning to Monday Night Football

Are you ready for some football? Fear not, there are less than 100 days until the National Football League season kicks off.

Hank Williams Jr. will be bringing his rowdy friends back to ESPN on Monday nights this fall.

An new version of Williams’ “All My Rowdy Friends” – best known for the iconic line “Are you ready for some football?” – will precede each Monday night game this season, beginning with the Week 1 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings on September 11.

The Detroit Lions face the New York Giants on “MNF” on September 18.

“All my rowdy friends are back for Monday night”. It really is about returning to what fans know.

“I’m sure there’ll be some [backlash], but I’m not concerned,”said Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s senior vice president of events and studio production”.

Before being fired, Williams’ “Are You Ready For Some Football?” song was performed as the opener since 1989.

Williams said then-House Speaker John Boehner playing golf with President Obama was “one of the biggest political mistakes ever”, and he also called Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden “the enemy”.

The new song was filmed in Nashville, where Williams was in town rooting for the Predators in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Williams compared the outing to a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German dictator Adolf Hitler.

For Williams, returning to ESPN is an unexpected homecoming.

Williams later responded to criticism over the remarks, saying he was “simply trying to show how stupid it seemed to me – how ludicrous that pairing was”. “I’m feeling at home and it’s a real good thing”. “It was the right time”, Druley told The Tennessean. They shouldn’t assume that time heals what Williams said.

