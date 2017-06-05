‘Happy’ Bale aims for more trophies at Real Madrid

There will be new players coming in as is always the case but I can guarantee that, as long as he’s fit, he will play. “But I’m very grateful to this wonderful club for giving me this opportunity”.

Mario Mandzukic’s stunning strike cancelled out Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener for Juventus to reach the break at 1-1. My family is happy and I am happy so we will continue what we are doing’.

Ronaldo scored twice in the 4-1 victory over Juventus in Cardiff as Real became the first side to retain the Champions League trophy in the modern era.

Victory crowned a glorious season for Madrid, who have pulled off a La Liga and European Cup double for the first time since 1958, having also won the Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

A key move for Madrid in its European resurgence was the signing of Ronaldo from Manchester United in 2009, a transfer that took the team to another level. “I’m happy, I’m incredibly satisfied”.

“Zidane gave us a very positive halftime team talk and told us he really believed in us”, the Portuguese added.

Gareth Bale, like Modric a former Tottenham player, had been the focus of the build-up to the game but Modric proved crucial to Madrid’s successful defence of the title.

The 20th club trophy of Ronaldo’s career comes at the end of a season in which he also helped Madrid end a five-year title drought in Spain.

‘I think we can get better.

“We promised to return and we have returned as champions”, said Ramos as the squad visited the home of Madrid’s local government and the city hall.

So it’s only right to look back on a memorable night in the history of the 12-time European champions – selecting the best pictures from Saturday night’s final.

But Bale was reduced to the role of bit-part player after recent injury problems, sent on only for the final 13 minutes at the National Stadium of Wales with the game already won.

“We dropped back too much and it was not good for us, and the second half he changed this”.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid.

“They showed their class and the attitude needed to play in this kind of game”.

“To play a final in your home city is incredible, but to win it is better still”.

“It’s been a hard season, so I understood the circumstances”, he said.

“We feel we are an awesome team and need to just keep doing what we are doing because I think we can win many more titles in the future”.