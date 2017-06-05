‘Happy’ Gareth Bale aims for more trophies at Real Madrid C.F.

Scroll through the gallery above to check out a selection of brilliant Real Madrid snaps.

Domination was verified after the break when Madrid went back in front – through Casemiro’s strike which deflected off Sami Khedira – and this time the lead was retained. “Now we have to celebrate”.

Madrid had looked to be facing an uphill battle after Mario Mandzukic cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal with an exquisite overhead kick.

Ronaldo scored twice on Saturday when Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 in the final, becoming the first team to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League era. But it was Zidane who provided the inspiration for Madrid’s first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958.

Juve have now lost five successive European Cup finals and a record seven in total.

“Zidane believes in us a lot”, Ronaldo said.

In his interview with radio Cadena Ser just hours after the sensational Cardiff victory, Madrid president Florentino Perez kudoed Zidane for etching the club’s name into the history books.

“Ronaldo is one of the best, maybe the best player in the world”, former Madrid forward Morientes told Omnisport. This year has been a result of this policy. Madrid will monitor the substantial investments their rival clubs make in new players this summer, but they will not fret over that.

For much of the second half in Cardiff, Madrid electrified a vast global audience, producing what Ronaldo called perhaps “the best half of football we have played in an unbelievable season”.

Bale made just 17 league starts for Madrid in 2016-17 after undergoing ankle surgery late a year ago.

“I’m not going to say that I’ll be here for the rest of my life, that’s doesn’t exist”, Zidane said. But I still have finished the season happy, it’s a great finish with another trophy’.

Madrid will be seeking to defend their European crown against Juventus in Cardiff, with Ronaldo a key weapon in their formidable armoury.

“We’re very happy to be the first team to win the Champions League in two consecutive years”, said Ronaldo, who has now scored exactly 600 goals for club and country in his extraordinary career.

Gareth Bale says he is not interested in speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid in the transfer window.

Juventus had substitute Juan Cuadrado dismissed six minutes from time after two yellow cards – the second after some embarrassing play-acting from Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

One of the team’s strengths this season was to stay competitive even without its stars, relying on talented players such as Francisco “Isco” Alarcon, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.