‘Happy’ Gareth Bale aims for more trophies at Real Madrid

“Zidane can stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his life”, Perez told radio station Cadena Ser.

“Every Real Madrid fan is so grateful to him, he lifted our level of talent when he arrived in 2001 and was the best player in the world”. [Rotation] was a good option for me, from my coach, and I am very happy for how it has ended up.

Only 18 months into his first head coaching job, the France great is lifting his fifth trophy with Real Madrid.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”, Buffon said. “I have had a spectacular end to the season”.

Bale has been hampered by ankle and calf injuries for much of the season, but the Wales forward was able to play a part in his hometown after coming on as a 77th minute replacement for Benzema.

The Spanish champions were utterly dominant after the break, however.

“Zidane believes in us a lot”, Ronaldo said. We have won the Champions League three times in four seasons so we have to be in that category.

The Serie A champions were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid, as goals from Casemiro, Marco Asensio and a Cristiano Ronaldo double saw Zinedine Zidane’s side become the first team to retain the trophy in the competition’s modern format.

Real managed to score three goals in the second 45 minutes against a Juve side that had only let in three in the previous 12 matches in this season’s Champions League. I scored twice and once again I’m top scorer in the Champions League!

“Zidane’s chat was very positive”. This is one of the best moments of my career.

The Spanish striker only joined Real from Juventus last summer but is frustrated at having started only 14 La Liga games.

Although the first-half appeared the two teams were equally matched, the second half proved a different story as Juventus had no answer for a dominating Madrid squad. The former Swedish player Robin Soderling was impressive by Mario Mandzukic’s goal in the first half. “I speak already a few times about that”. His 20th-minute opener oozed class, then he ghosted unmarked into Juventus’ six-yard box midway through the second half for his team’s third goal to confirm yet another European crown. It didn’t seem like I was going to make it to the final but I’ve worked tirelessly at home and it’s the reward you get for all the hard work you’ve put in. I think we feel that we are an incredible team.