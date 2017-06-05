Harry joins Ramadan meal and prayers for the victims

Social media may have been abuzz lately over Britain Prince Harry’s alleged engagement plans with Meghan Markle on an upcoming African safari trip, but the prince’s presence in Singapore on a two-day trip recently, which comes after the London Bridge attack, has stolen the spotlight as he breaks fast with the Muslim community there.

He joined Jamiyah Singapore at Guillemard Crescent for a tradition iftar session, according to a report by Channel NewsAsia. Ahead of the meal, the group offered its prayers for those affected by Saturday’s attack in the British capital, multiple British outlets reported.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night“, he said, “Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world“.

Prince Harry reportedly kept his head bowed during Ismail’s address.

Prince Harry received a traditional welcome from ten kompang (Malay hand drum) players.

Prince Harry has highlighted the growing problem of HIV in Singapore by meeting a man moments after he was tested for the disease.

He was accompanied by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State for Health and chair of the National HIV/Aids Policy Committee; British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman; and Professor Roy Chan, president of Action For Aids.

Prince Harry is now visiting Singapore to play in the Sentebale Royal Salute Polo Cup, an annual fundraising event which will be held in the country on 5 June.

The royal set up the charity in 2006, in a bid to support orphans and vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana, and this year the Cup is being held in Singapore.

Prince Harry will make his way to Sydney on Wednesday (June 7), for the launch of the fourth Invictus Games, an worldwide sporting competition he founded in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.