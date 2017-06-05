Has Disney’s ‘Pirates’ Lost the Treasure Map? Movie Does Only $77 Million

The film will start with a three-day global total of $270.6 million and a worldwide four-day total of over $300 million, pushing the franchise passed the $4 billion mark in the coming days.

The film failed to get “Pirates” out of the critical hole it’s in, matching “On Stranger Tides” Rotten Tomatoes score of 32 percent.

Speaking to Yahoo Finance, Disney CEO Bob Iger said: “To our knowledge we were not hacked”. The bad news: It’s also the second-lowest opening weekend in the franchise’s history, demonstrating more and more that American audiences have had enough of the 14-year-old saga. Baywatch opens in earnest overseas next week.

Guardians, meanwhile, took second place again, bringing in an impressive $19.9 million that takes its worldwide gross thus far of $783.3 million. That makes it the first 2017 release to cross $500 million domestically.

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales provided media outlets plenty of sea inspired headlines when it sailed into first place at the box office this weekend. The movie doing quite good as it had a $230 million budget, but it was reaching for a $26 million opening day on Friday – including $5.5 million from Thursday night previews.

Last week’s most popular film, Alien: Covenant, slips to number four, while teen romance Everything, Everything rounds out the new top five. Globally, the Universal, a unit of Comcast (CMCSA) release has earned $1.22-B.

The Fox film, starring Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace and Billy Crudup in the tale of a spaceship landing on a planet that seems idyllic – until aliens attack – netted US$10.5 million.

Guardians is showing lasting power in its fourth week out. Regarding Baywatch, there will be a lot of curious people venturing into theaters with their friends to see how amusing and raunchy the film lead by The Rock and Zack Efron actually is. Memorial Day weekend traditionally nets major ticket sales, but this past weekend saw the lowest box-office numbers since 1999.

Next weekend brings us into June and also brings Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie as well as none other than Wonder Woman.

In this image released by Disney, Geoffrey Rush portrays Barbossa, left, and Johnny Depp portrays Captain Jack Sparrow in a scene from “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“.