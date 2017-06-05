Healthcare leaders decry Trump’s withdrawal from Paris climate accord

“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord“, Mr Trump said, arguing the deal was harmful to USA manufacturing and was costing jobs. (Although the cities cannot technically join the agreement as they’re not members of the United Nations, they can informally agree to its guidelines.) According to a statement from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who serves as the chair of C40, an worldwide coalition of mayors focused on climate action, the cities remain united in their goals. Paris accord WITHOUT further progress would cut warming by 1C. “Through the Paris agreement, the US -the world’s second largest carbon emitter-joined with all but two countries to commit to policies to prevent and mitigate the impact of global warming on human health”.

“We think the Paris Accord reflects the widest agreement of the global community with regards to climate change, and parties should cherish this hard-won outcome”, Hua Chunying, ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday. The agreement took effect November 4, 2016.

Trump’s announcement fulfils one of his campaign promises and plays well to his core Republican supporters.

Germany’s environment minister underscored that Friday, saying “there will be no new deal with the United States” on climate change.

In a statement, the European Commission reaffirmed its backing of the Paris Accord: “The world can continue to count on Europe for global leadership in the fight against climate change”.

Look at how other countries have responded.

The states of California, New York and Washington also established an alliance – called the U.S. Climate Alliance – to uphold the commitments mandated in the accord, as well as those in former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan, which could be eliminated under the Trump administration after he ordered for a review of the plan through an executive order.

Last night as I watched Donald Trump pull out of the Paris Accord I found myself in a mix of emotions.

Former President Obama said he was confident that American “States, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”.

Elsewhere in the world, bright luminary displays were lit in a show of solidarity with the Paris agreement.

“The cost to the economy at this time would be close to three trillion dollars in lost GDP and 6.5 million industrial jobs, while households would have $7,000 less income and, in many cases, much worse than that”, said Trump.

The consortium also estimates that USA emissions would remain relatively flat if Trump succeeds at rolling back those Obama policies, increasing the country’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 400 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030, compared with previous projections.

In 2006, the town of Chapel Hill and UNC-Chapel Hill became the first town-gown partners in the country to commit to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2050 with the Community Carbon Reduction (CRed) pledge.