Hecla Mining Company (HL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. About 5,000 shares traded.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) just had their share rating of a ‘”Hold”‘ issued by research analysts at RBC Capital, who now has a $6.0000 PT on the $2.26 billion market cap company or a 4.90 % upside potential. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.30 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range). The firm has “Buy” rating by TH Capital given on Wednesday, October 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 9 by Wood. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 83,843 shares stake.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -1.47%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 9.16% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 10 to “Underperform”.

The number of shares now held by investors is 395.99 Million. A high current ratio indicates that the company does not have trouble managing their working capital. It also upped Coca Cola European Partners stake by 67,476 shares and now owns 85,476 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold.

Over the last 5 years, Hecla Mining Company has averaged a -19.00% YoY EPS growth rate and a 6.20% revenue growth rate. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 23. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 9. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Scotia Capital given on Wednesday, July 13. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. This rating was shown in a note on Tuesday, 30 May. On Tuesday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

5 year sales growth rate is an important factor for valuation analysis, the 5 year sales growth of Hecla Mining Company (HL) stands at 6.22 while the industry’s and the sector’s growth for next 5 years ticked at 5.5 and 1.92 respectively.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.45, from 1.16 in 2016Q3. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc has 129,191 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 42,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 101 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% stake. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining Company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has grabbed attention from the analysts, when it saw a value increase of 0.17% or 0.01 points in the last trading session to close at $5.73. Washington Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 18,402 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 566,781 shares. Schwab Charles Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL).

The company’s quick ratio for most recent quarter is 6.4 along with current ratio for most recent quarter of 6.4. The company is expected to report EPS as high as $0.05 and as low as $-0.01 per share. Marathon Mngmt owns 12,500 shares. The VC1 of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is 34. Principal Fincl Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) for 11,583 shares. The stock has been active on the tape, now trading at $5.72, down from yesterday’s close by -0.35%. The stock, after opening at $41.98, closed at $42.61 by scoring 2.08%.

Now the P/E of Hecla Mining Co. stands at 23.35. The return on invested capital at 4.5%, which is good, compared to its peers.