Henry: Wenger must win Premier League title

Arsene Wenger insists there are no limits to Arsenal’s ambitions after he signed a new two-year deal to continue as manager of the Gunners.

“Arsenal have got a long way to go at the moment”.

“This is a strong group of players”, he added, “and with some additions we can be even more successful”.

Wenger said: ‘The message to the fans is in aid of the club.

“Our ambition is to win the Premier League and other major trophies in Europe, ” he said.

“But when you look around and make that assessment, you don’t find any better candidates than Arsene Wenger. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing”.

Arsenal chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, has revealed that the club made a decision to offer Arsene Wenger a new two-year deal, because “You don’t fire world-class people”.

Those losses, combined with a Champions League last 16 thrashing by Bayern Munich, prompted the most sustained fan protests against Wenger in his two-decade reign. He delivered one Ligue 1 title for Monaco in the 1987/1988 season and three in the Premier League for Arsenal in 1997/98, 2001/02 and 2003/04. But he has been deeply hurt by the criticism he has received, branding the conduct of some supporters a “disgrace” and saying it created a “horrendous atmosphere” around the team.

That might just happy now the Arsenal board has opted to extend long-term manager Arsene Wenger’s job for another two years. “I think that’s ludicrous”, he said. It’s hard because you want to respond to the demands of all the people who love this club.

Wenger’s future has been shrouded in uncertainty for the entire 2016-17 season, with Arsenal finishing fifth in the Premier League table and consequently failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.

Top of that list was the fact club owner Stan Kroenke saw what happened at Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson retired and the subsequent turmoil the club has gone through in the proceeding years and did not want to see the same at Arsenal.

“With Sanchez and Ozil we don’t want to be losing that quality of player”.

Wenger has also said that he will look to extend Oxlade-Chamberlain’s current deal over the summer and now that his own has been sorted, will Liverpool’s plans to sign the England worldwide be scuppered?

Wenger will outline his plans for close-season signings and while there may still be some tinkering with his backroom staff it will not be without his approval.