Here’s Where You Can Get a Free Doughnut on National Doughnut Day

National Donut Day began in Chicago in 1938 and is celebrated the first Friday in June annually.

Locations in Homewood and Elk Grove Village will both offer customers one free glazed doughnut from 6 a.m.to 11 p.m. on Friday.

Guests at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts can choose one free donut from the entire menu on Friday, June 2.

Several donut shops around the country are celebrating by giving away free donuts.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage.

Duck Donuts: East Coast-based chain Duck Donuts is offering a free doughnut of your choice with any purchase.

If you stop by a Smith’s today, you can get a dozen doughnuts for only $2.99 with your card. $1 will be donated to Feeding America for every person who enters the contest. Believe it or not, there’s a pretty extensive history behind National Doughnut Day that not too many people know about.

Krispy Kreme is giving each customer a free doughnut at participating locations, including its store at 2700 East Beltline near 28th Street in Grand Rapids.

Receive a free classic doughnut with any beverage purchase. Find participating locations here.

The organization held the event to raise money during the Great Depression and to honor the “Lassies” who served doughnuts to World War I soldiers. No purchase is necessary. If you aren’t familiar with National Donut Day and why Americans love to celebrate it, don’t worry, you soon will be. A percentage of sales for additional doughnut will benefit The Salvation Army.

In honor of the sugary goods, doughnut shops around town are offering up free items.