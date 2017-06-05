Here’s Who Wins as Trump Exits the Paris Climate Accord

I have more important things to do than respond to Trump’s “ill-informed tweet” North Atlantic Treaty Organisation head “absolutely” believes Trump is committed to alliance Kerry: “Trump saying he’ll negotiate better climate deal like O.J. searching for “the real killer” MORE says to the world, well we’re going to negotiate a better deal. he’s going to go out to find a better deal?” “We disagree – so we’ve changed it”.

Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration in front of the White House in Washington, DC on June 1, 2017, objecting to US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate accord.

President Donald Trump’s decision to exit an worldwide climate agreement sparked outrage from many quarters, but some countries are likely already eyeing the positives from the move, experts said Friday.

There was a mix of dismay and anger across the world.

But there was a silver lining to Trump’s decision.

The governors of four New England states – including two Republicans – are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“China will stand by its responsibilities on climate change”, premier Li Keqiang told reporters on Thursday after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and before flying on to Brussels for meetings with European Union officials that will include how to keep the Paris agreement going without United States participation.

He said he would notify the UN Secretary General and the climate change secretariat that U.S. cities, states, businesses and others would aim to meet the US’s commitment to reducing emissions 26 per cent below the 2005 levels by 2025.

He predicted that USA companies involved in environmentally friendly technologies will relocate renewable technology research and development centers to Asia, helping countries such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam that need foreign capital to reach renewable goals. The European leaders, why do they want us to stay in?

The White House was reportedly considering more drastic options for U.S. withdrawal that would have been faster but even more damaging to United States involvement in global climate efforts.

Italian Prime minister Paolo Gentiloni, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their strongest commitment to swiftly implement the Paris accord and urged all the other partner countries “to spead up their action to combat climate change”.

“We are convinced that the implementation of the Paris Agreement offers substantial economic opportunities for prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale”, the three leaders said. The two wrote a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry saying that maintaining the commitment to the agreement and to USA leadership on climate change will help protect future generations.

Trump’s top climate adviser Scott Pruitt was indignant.

He added that the majority of Americans support action on climate change.